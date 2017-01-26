Health Department recommends no swimming at 2 Hillsborough County beaches

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A health advisory has been issued for E.G. Simmons Park Beach in Ruskin and Davis Islands Beach in Tampa based on water samples. health officials said.

Samples taken Monday indicated an above threshold for enterococci bacteria based on a recommendation by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The presence of enteric bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage.



It should be considered a potential risk to the bathing public, the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County said.



Water at E.G. Simmons Park Beach and Davis Islands Beach will be re-sampled Tuesday, Jan. 31.



When re-sampling indicates the water is within the satisfactory range, the advisories will be lifted, the health department report said.



Water quality categorizations are based on the EPA's standard for enterococci in that beaches with a beach action value of 70.5 or higher are given an advisory.