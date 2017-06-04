TAMPA - Want to grill burgers like a pro this summer?

In a guest appearance on ABC Action News Weekend Edition, 8 a.m. Sunday, June 4, Chef David Hill of Duffy's Sports Grill walks you through the process on how to best construct the restaurant's newest specialty burger, the Blazin' BBQ Cheeseburger.

The chef, assisted by ABC Action News anchors Lindsay Logue and Lauren St. Germain, demonstrates how to make a moist burger topped with hot pepper bacon jam and a special sauce in a bun. To wash it down, he made a Bee Sting.

What is it?

Check out the segment:

Recipes for Blazin' BBQ Cheeseburger and Bee Sting

Blazin’ BBQ Cheeseburger

Ingredients:

· 1½ lb. ground chuck

· 4 King’s Hawaiian Burger Roll, toasted

· 2 T Single Barrel BBQ sauce (see below for recipe)

· 8 slices pepper-jack cheese

· 8 slices pepper-crusted thick sliced bacon, cooked

· 4 slice white onion, grilled

· as needed butter for toasting roll

· as needed olive oil to grill onion

· to taste salt and pepper

Directions:

1. Hand form into 4 burgers, season both sides with salt and pepper to taste and char grill or broil for 3 minutes. Turn burgers over and continue to grill or broil until desired temperature, roughly 4-5 minutes more for medium.

2. Cook bacon to desired crispness, drain on paper towels and set aside.

3. Brush sliced onion with olive oil, season with salt and pepper to taste and grill, taking care to keep intact, grill for 4-6 minutes per side until softened and beginning to caramelize.

4. Lightly butter King’s Hawaiian Burger roll and toast in frying pan

5. Just before removing burger from grill, baste with BBQ sauce and top with sliced pepper-jack cheese to melt.

Assemble:

· Spread condiments on bottom of burger roll, top with cooked cheeseburger, grilled onion, and cooked bacon.

Single Barrel BBQ Sauce

Ingredients:

· 1 Cup of Coca Cola

· 1 Tablespoon of Jack Daniels Single Barrel

· 1 Cup of Water

· ½ cup of Sugar

· ½ cup tomato paste

· ½ cup white vinegar

· 1 Tablespoon of Molasses

· 1 Tablespoon of Brown Sugar

· 1 teaspoon of liquid smoke

· ½ teaspoon of salt

· ¼ teaspoon of onion powder

· ¼ teaspoon of pepper

· 1/8 teaspoon of paprika

· 1/8 teaspoon of garlic powder

Directions:

1. Place all ingredients into heavy bottom sauce pot over high heat bring to a boil then turn down to a simmer for 30 minutes until thickened.

2. Stir frequently.

3. Cool and refrigerate.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ingredients for Bee Sting

1.5 oz. Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Whiskey

½ oz. Domaine de Canton Ginger Liquor

1 (1/2 lemon fresh squeezed)

1 oz. Honey Syrup