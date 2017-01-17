Driver of Grave Digger injured in Monster Jam show in Tampa

Tampa - The driver of the monster truck Grave Digger was injured at the Monster Jam show at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa this weekend.

Dennis Anderson, who created the famous Grave Digger truck in 1981 and still rides the truck at many shows, was injured when the truck landed upside down on a ramp during the performance Saturday. He was taken to a local hospital and treated, says the Monster Jam management.

Feld Entertainment Inc., which owns the Monster Jam series, tells ABC Action News that Anderson received "appropriate medical care" and promised to keep everyone apprised of how he's doing.

Anderson's son and daughter also performed at the event on Saturday in Tampa, which had an expected crowd of about 60,000 people.

Grave Digger is set to perform in the next Monster Jam event at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa in February, but Anderson was not scheduled to drive during that event.

Anderson's invention is widely-considered the biggest name in the industry, and is often the biggest draw for fans.

Before his performance in Tampa on Saturday, Anderson told ABC Action News he still gets nervous before an event.

"I always have and I always will, I get these nervous little butterflies before every show," said Anderson.

Anderson's son Adam Anderson posted the following message on Facebook today:

"Want to thank everyone for the kind words for dad. Yes he was injured and all that needs to be known is he's getting better. He just called me to tell me what to do with to fix the problem. Anyone that knows dad knows he's more worried about making the fans happy than himself. It's part of our lifestyle yes it's scary but that's what makes life exciting. Dad's always telling me what to do #dadlife"