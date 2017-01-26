DUNEDIN, Fla. - Pinellas County sheriff's deputies are seeking the public's help to identify two men who pried open a money collection box at a video arcade in Dunedin.

According to Pinellas detectives, two unknown men acted as though they were playing video games at Eddie's Bar & Grill at 1283 Alternate 19 in Dunedin the morning of Jan. 8.

They were spotted on surveillance video prying open the collection boxes on the arcade games shortly after 11:30 a.m. Jan. 8. There were no witnesses to the incident, a Pinellas sheriff's report said.

During the thefts, the men assisted each other by blocking the view of witnesses. They took about $1,400 in quarters and small bills.

Both men were described as black; one man appeared younger than the other.

The older man had a medium build, black prescription glasses, and wore all black clothing, including a black hat and zipper hoodie, and white tennis shoes.

The younger man also had a medium build and wore a black zip front jacket, blue jeans and a black hat.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to assist in their investigation to contact Pinellas County sheriff's Cpl. R. Tsanakaliotis of the sheriff's office burglary and pawn unit at (727) 582-6200. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.