Death investigation underway after house fire in Winter Haven

Polk County Fire Rescue said one person has died in a structure fire at 3353 Timberline Road in Winter Haven.

Firefighters attempted to make a rescue after learning at least one person was inside the house, according to a Polk County Fire Rescue tweet.

Crews were dispatched to the scene just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Polk County Fire Rescue with assistance from Auburndale Fire Department were able to get the fire under control.

No information has been released about the victim.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office will conduct the death investigation, and the Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations will investigate the cause of the fire.