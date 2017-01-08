Bradenton woman dies after hit on First Street in Manatee

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. - A 57-year-old Bradenton woman died Saturday night after she was hit on First Street south of 34th Avenue Drive East in Manatee County, officials said.

Maria Escobar of Bradenton stepped into the path of a 2008 Dodge Avenger about 6:45 p.m. Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

She was walking eastbound across southbound lanes of First Street when the accident occurred. Escobar was not in a crosswalk.

The left front corner of the Dodge, driven by Bertha Ramirez, 29, of Bradenton, collided with Escobar before it stopped in the continuous left turn lane on First Street.

Escobar was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Ramirez and two passengers in the Dodge, including a 4-year-old child, were uninjured.

No charges have been filed.