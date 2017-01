SEMINOLE HEIGHTS, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a homicide in Seminole Heights.

A body was found in an alley in the area on Thursday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Dontae Lampkins, 25, of Tampa.

Lampkins' body was found in an alley between East Comanche Avenue and East Mohawk Avenue, midway between N 9th Street and N 11th Street.

Police say Lampkins died of apparent upper body trauma and the homicide does not appear to be random. Police do not know when the murder occurred.

Lampkins was wearing a dark blue sweat suit at the time of his death, if you saw him before he was found at 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, you're urged to call police.

If you have any information about this homicide, please call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.