Hillsborough sheriff's deputies investigate shooting in Wimauma

WFTS Webteam
5:21 AM, Dec 23, 2016
7:35 AM, Dec 23, 2016

All lanes of McArthur Road are closed at Ruth Morris due to the shooting investigation.

WIMAUMA, Fla. - Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a shooting on McArthur Road in Wimauma.

The incident is being called a death investigation, Hillsborough County sheriff’s spokeswoman Cristal Bermudez said. It could possibly be drug related.

No further information has been released about the shooting or the victim.

McArthur Road crosses Ruth Morris Road, which is east of U.S. 301 in southern Hillsborough. A Hillsborough County sheriff's cruiser was blocking McArthur Road at the Ruth Morris Road intersection. 

This is a developing story. Stay with ABCActionNews.com for updates.

