Hillsborough sheriff's deputies investigate shooting in Wimauma

WIMAUMA, Fla. - Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a shooting on McArthur Road in Wimauma.

The incident is being called a death investigation, Hillsborough County sheriff’s spokeswoman Cristal Bermudez said. It could possibly be drug related.

No further information has been released about the shooting or the victim.

McArthur Road crosses Ruth Morris Road, which is east of U.S. 301 in southern Hillsborough. A Hillsborough County sheriff's cruiser was blocking McArthur Road at the Ruth Morris Road intersection.

