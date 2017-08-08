Fort Matanzas National Monument to host solar eclipse experience

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The Fort Matanzas National Monument in St. Augustine is hosting a solar eclipse experience during the peak of the 2017 total solar eclipse on August 21.

According to their Facebook page, the event will begin at 1 p.m. at the Visitor Center. There will be a ranger presentation about the history and cultural perspectives of solar eclipses before the partial eclipse, which should begin around 1:17 p.m.

Free glasses specifically designed for viewing the eclipse will be available at the Fort the weekend before the event.

