Police investigate bomb threat at preschool

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Police are investigating a hoax bomb threat at a local preschool.

It was the second such threat at the Jewish Community Center in four days. A JCC spokesperson says the threats came in as phone calls.

That spokesperson says JCC centers in Tennessee, Maryland, Georgia and other cities across Florida received similar threats.

"The most defenseless group of people in the world are children. And to make threats like this against children is unconscionable and just disgusting." Rabbi Joshua Hearshen said. "Someone is trying very hard to scare people and at the end of the day, it's not going to work."

Parents we talked to were asked not to speak to the media.

Some parents told us with the promise of anonymity, they're thinking about keeping their children home until the threats die down.