Blue Ridge Beef recalls frozen pet food due to possible Listeria contamination

Blue Ridge Beef is voluntarily recalling one of its frozen pet food products due to possible Listeria contamination.

Listeria can affect animals eating the product and there is a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surface exposed to these products.

The recall was initiated with FDA inspection and sampling of the product and is being made with the knowledge of the US Food and Drug Administration.

The affected product is Turkey with bone for dogs. It has been sold in 2 lb chubs and can be identified with the following manufacturing codes:

Lot #103 mfd12716

UPC code 854298001887

The products were distributed to retail stores in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Consumers who have purchased the above lot of Turkey for dogs are urged to stop feeding them and return products to the place of purchase for a full refund. Or dispose of them immediately. Those with questions can email the company at blueridgebeefga@yahoo.com.