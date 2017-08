It's back-to-school time! That means it's time to plan the first day outfit (if it's not a uniform), the first day lunch and for social media purposes, the first day photo!

We're here to help you with a pre-made first day of school sign to have the kids hold up as you snap their not-so-excited and/or excited faces as they head off to the first day of school.

Print it (make sure you fit to page).

Fill it out. Example: EMILY'S First Day of KINDERGARTEN. I am 5 years old. I want to be a pilot when I grow up. My favorite color is purple. MRS. SMITH is my teacher.

Good luck to all the students and cheers to all the parents! Here's to a happy and safe school year.