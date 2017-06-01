ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -

Your shopping and surfing habits may soon be up for sale now that lawmakers voted to scrap certain privacy protections.

Ryan Malize, Pinellas Computer's chief technology officer says prepare to be bombarded by hyper-targeted ads across all platforms.

By using Facebook and Amazon, you agree to allow them to sell your information to marketers, resulting in ads targeted to you whenever you're online. That is part of the price of using those sites.

Your internet carrier has never been allowed to share your search history until now. The repealed regulations will allow your internet carrier to sell your browsing habits. The move makes it possible for advertisers to fill up your browser page with pop ups and products aimed at your search history.

But there is a way out.

Pinellas Computers and others tech companies have developed a security solution that will block your content from being captured by your internet provider. It’s called a Virtual Private Network and Pinellas Computers sells the service for about $40 a year.

Consumers can also prevent their internet provider from selling information like your browser history by opting out. You’ll have to email or call your internet provider and ask if they will allow you to opt out of data sharing.

Legally, the fight isn't over. A new bill on Capitol Hill would give consumers a say before any company could sell their information to advertisers.

