Voltage meter recalled due to electrocution hazard

TAMPA, Fla -

A digital voltage meter has been recalled for giving inaccurate readings. Extech digital clamp meters are sold nationwide at Supply stores and industrial electrical distributors and online on Amazon.com.

The meters can give an inaccurate reading resulting in the operator believing that electrical power is off, posing an electrocution risk.

2 incidents have been reported from the unit. No injuries have been reported.

Xtech digital clamp meters with model numbers EX650, EX655, MA160, MA61, and MA63 are recalled.

Consumers are urged to stop using the meter and contact Extech for a replacement meter.

Extech toll-free at 855-239-8324 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at meter.recall@extech.com, or online at www.extech.com and click on Safety Notices at the bottom of the page for more information.