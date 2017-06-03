Kids robes recalled due to fire hazard

TAMPA, Fla -

Kreative Kids had recalled 8 styles of children’s robes due to a fire hazard. The robes are sold on Amazon.com, and at gift and specialty stores in California, Iowa, New York, Ohio and Texas between September 2013 and April 2017.

The recalled robes fail to meet flammability standards for sleepwear and pose a risk for burn or injury.

About 7,600 units have been sold.

The robes are 100 percent polyester and were sold in sizes from 4-6 and 7-9. They are styled with a purple elephant, lion, pink bear, lady bug, blue puppy, duck, monkey and princess cat.

Consumers should immediately take the robe away from children and contact Kreative Kids for a full refund.

800-786-2919 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at sales@kreativekids.net or online at www.kreativekids.net and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.