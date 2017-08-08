Elvis Week at Graceland, in memory of 40th anniversary of Presley's death, begins Friday

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Elvis Week at Graceland happens every August, but this year's will have extra activities to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Elvis' death on Aug. 16.

The annual candlelight vigil in memory of Elvis Presley will be one of many activities during the week of events, which kicks off with an Elvis Fan Reunion at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11. Celebratory activities come to a close with concerts Friday, Aug. 18 and an artist contest Saturday, Aug. 19.

The schedule of events posted at graceland.com says Elvis Week will include The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, Elvis 101, four "Conversations on Elvis" panels, karaoke at The Guest House, showings of Elvis movies, several concerts and more.

There will be celebrity appearances by Elvis' co-stars, Marlyn Mason and Pat Priest; his former wife, Priscilla; and several others.

Tickets to Elvis Week at Graceland are on sale now. More information is online at ElvisWeek.com.