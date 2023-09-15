You could get candy corn sent to your house year-round

While candy corn is typically designated as a fall treat, Brach’s is offering fans a chance to enjoy the candy year-round with a new Candy Corn Club.

The brand’s new club will award members with three free subscription boxes throughout the year filled with seasonal candy corn and merchandise. Unlike other clubs, however, you will need to win your spot to join by heading to Brach’s website now through 11:59 p.m. CT on Sept. 30.

Simply fill out a form and tell the brand why you’re a candy corn fan for a chance to win. If you’re entering online, you’ll need to provide a cell phone number, which means you agree to receive reply texts.

Around Oct. 1, the brand will randomly select 100 fans to win a membership, which includes Brach’s candies plus branded swag. Even if you don’t win, however, the first 5,000 people who enter will receive a free 11-ounce bag of Brach’s Classic Candy Corn via a $5 rebate.

Along with the new club, Brach’s is also launching Fall Festival Candy Corn. It will be included in the first box for club members, but also sold in stores nationwide this fall.

The new mix includes six flavors meant to remind you of fall moments like attending festivals or heading to an apple orchard. The flavors are Kettle Corn, Caramel Apple, Cotton Candy, Lemonade Shake-Up, Strawberry Funnel Cake and Lemon-Lime Snowcone.

Brach’s has been experimenting with new candy corn flavors for a few years, offering up everything from cookie-flavored candy corn to an extra special mix for Thanksgiving.

Released in 2020, the Thanksgiving turkey dinner candy corn included a variety of Thanksgiving flavors like green beans, stuffing, ginger-glazed carrots, cranberry sauce and sweet potato pie.

If you’re a true lover of candy corn, you may also want to try the candy in a few recipes, like candy corn hot chocolate or this Candy Corn Surprise Cake, which is filled with candy corns so that when you cut a slice, they all spill out.

Are you a candy corn fan?

