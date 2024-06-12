Blinken lands in Qatar as US evaluates Hamas' response to cease-fire deal

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has landed in Qatar in his last stop of his latest trip to the Middle East.

Blinken, who has now visited the Middle East eight times since the Israel-Hamas war broke out in October, is there with a goal to push a U.S.-backed cease-fire proposal for Gaza.

During Blinken's trip, Hamas responded to the proposal, saying it is seeking some amendments to the deal. The response falls short of an outright acceptance that the U.S. has been calling for, but it keeps the negotiations going.

Without giving specifics, a Hamas spokesman said the amendments would include such issues as Israeli troop withdrawal, reconstruction for Gaza and prisoner exchanges.

After news broke that Hamas had responded to the proposal Tuesday, Blinken sent officials to meet with Egyptian defense officials and intelligence officials to get a readout of the reply, according to a senior State Department official.

The secretary of state is expected to get more of a response while in Qatar.

Blinken is scheduled to speak Wednesday, potentially providing more details on Hamas’ reply.

National security spokesman John Kirby addressed reporters Tuesday, but only confirmed a response was received.

“We're in receipt of this reply that Hamas delivered to Qatar and to Egypt, and we are evaluating it right now. And I think that's really as far as I'm going to go today, just that we have this response, and we're working our way through it, and looking at it,” Kirby said from Washington.

The BBC reported that Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihads said the following in a statement: "The response prioritizes the interests of our Palestinian people and emphasizes the necessity of a complete halt to the ongoing aggression on Gaza ... to engage positively to reach an agreement that ends this war.”