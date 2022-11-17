Where to get a free or cheap Thanksgiving turkey

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Shopping for your Thanksgiving meal this year could really take a bite out of your budget. The United States Department of Agriculture predicted higher grocery prices at the beginning of the year, and their forecasts were spot-on.

The USDA reported that $1.79 per pound is the average price for a turkey this year compared to $.99 a pound last October. Along with factors driving up food prices, such as supply chain disruptions, processing costs and transportation, federal officials say the avian flu, which has killed more than 7 million turkeys in the U.S. this year, has added to the skyrocketing prices of poultry.

That doesn’t mean you should forego your holiday dinner. Instead, you may need to shop around for the best deals on turkeys and all the trimmings. To help you, we have found 10 grocery stores offering free or inexpensive birds you can buy in time for Turkey Day.

Acme

With 161 locations in the U.S., Acme Markets can be found throughout Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

The grocery store chain announced its free turkey promotion in October. Customers who sign up for the Acme for U rewards program, clip the digital coupon and spend $300 by Nov. 24 can receive one free turkey.

“Earn Your Free Turkey this year,” Acme Markets wrote in a Facebook post, “when you add ACME for U digital coupon and spend $300 or more between now and 11/24/22. Limit 1 offer.”

Albertsons

Albertsons has more than 2,200 stores in 34 states but is only giving away turkeys in certain areas. For instance, at participating Albertsons and Safeway stores in Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, New Mexico and South Dakota, you can receive a free turkey when you spend a certain amount.

Spend $100 to $149.99 using your Safeway for U account in a single in-store or online transaction and receive a free Honey Suckle White frozen turkey up to 16 pounds. Spend $150 or more, and you can have a free 16.1 to 24-pound turkey. Check your local store for details.

Giant

Giant Food Stores, which has more than 150 stores across the Delaware, Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia region, is allowing customers to earn free turkeys with its rewards program.

To get in on this deal, you can redeem 400 Choice Rewards points by Nov. 17 for a 10- to 20-pound Shady Brook Farms Frozen Turkey.

Adobe

Hy-Vee

If you plan to feed a large crowd or want to stash a ham in the freezer for Christmas, you might want to get in on this deal. Hy-Vee, which has more than 285 stores in eight Midwestern states, is offering a free 10- to 14-pound Honeysuckle frozen turkey when you purchase a select Hormel boneless ham at the same time.

Ibotta

No matter what grocery store you prefer, you can get a free turkey and essential sides using the Ibotta app. Ibotta will give its users $14 cash back on a turkey plus $4 on mashed potatoes, $.65 on corn muffin mix, $1.40 on gravy mix and $1.50 for green beans.

To obtain this deal, you must download the app, add the offers to your list, go shopping and upload your receipt.

Kroger

Another large retailer with turkey prices that vary by region, the Kroger family of stores, is giving away turkeys in some areas. For instance, if you shop at Fred Meyer or Kroger stores in the Delta or Southwest divisions, you can get a free turkey when you spend $100.

Other regions are offering deals such as turkeys at 59 cents a pound with a $25 purchase. But, again, check your local sales ads for prices.

Adobe

ShopRite

Not a huge fan of poultry? You could get a free ham instead. With locations in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, ShopRite is allowing customers to choose between a free turkey or ham and other items using Price Plus points.

You will accumulate points if you present your Price Plus card at the start of every order through Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Your receipt will show when you qualify for a free item, such as a ShopRite brand all-natural frozen turkey, a Cooks half smoked ham or even a Tofurky.

Weis Markets

With stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia and West Virginia, Weis Markets is offering customers the chance to earn free turkeys or other items, including lasagna and Tofurky.

Shoppers can redeem 400 Weis Rewards for any of these deals. You can earn 1 Weis Rewards Point for every $1 spent on qualifying purchases.

WinCo

You can get a free turkey at WinCo stores across the Western and Midwestern U.S. when you spend $125. While you should check your local store for specific details, the supermarket shared a Facebook post with information.

According to this post, you must have the turkey in your cart and spend $125 in a single purchase (not including the price of the turkey). The free turkey is available between Nov. 14 and Nov. 23.

Although high prices at the grocery store are likely to stick around for a while, you can still save on Thanksgiving when you know where to find great deals like these.

By Tricia Goss, for Newsy.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.