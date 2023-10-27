What we know about the victims of the Maine mass shootings

A restaurant and a bowling alley — these are places where people are supposed to feel safe. Instead, at least 18 people were killed and 13 others were injured senselessly in two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine.

Authorities have identified all 18 of the deceased victims, according to The Associated Press, but their names have not been officially released. The ages of the victims range from 14 to 76.

Among the victims were a lifelong bowler, a beloved bar manager and members of a cornhole league.

Tricia Asselin, 53

She was a part-time employee at Just-In-Time Recreation; she wasn't working on Wednesday but instead was at the alley for a fun bowling night with friends when she was killed, according to People Magazine.

“We were just running, and I kept saying, 'I want my sister out of there,'” Bobbi-Lynn Nichols, Asselin’s sister, told People Magazine. “And she called 911 and put herself in his way by trying to get help. She’s a hero. My sister is a hero."

Bill Brackett, 48

Brackett was a member of a deaf cornhole league that played Wednesday at Schemengees.

Peyton Brewer-Ross, 40

Brewer-Ross' brother told CNN he was playing in the cornhole tournament at Schemengees when he was killed. He had just celebrated his daughter's second birthday, CNN said. He was a pipefitter and a new father who loved cornhole, wrestling, and comic books, according to AIM Local S6, a machinists union.

“We will grieve his tragic passing and mourn with all who knew him, but we will remember him for his kindness, compassion, and strong character,” the union said in a statement.

Tommy Conrad, 34

Conrad was hired as a manager at the bowling alley earlier this year and is survived by his 9-year-old daughter, Caroline, according toWMTW.

Michael Deslauriers II, 51

He was at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley when he was shot and killed, according to a Facebook post from his father. His father said he and another victim, Jason Walker, were great friends.

Michael's sister, Vicki Deslauriers Roy, said on Facebook, "The loss of my brother leaves a gaping hole in our family. My brother was incredibly selfless, almost to a fault." She went on to say she takes comfort in knowing he died with his best friend Jason since the duo has been tight since kindergarten.

Maxx Hathaway, 35

Hathaway was at Schemengees when he was killed. His sister, Kelsay Hathaway, said Maxx had two daughters and a third one on the way with his wife, Brenda. On a GoFundMe page verified by CNN, Kelsay said, "He was a goofy, down to earth person, loved to joke around and always had an uplifting attitude no matter what was going on. He loved anime, gaming and loved to play pool." She also said he was a stay-at-home dad.

Bryan MacFarlane, 41

MacFarlane was part of the local deaf community and was attending the cornhole tournament at Schemengees Bar and Grille Restaurant on Wednesday when the gunfire erupted, his sister Keri Brooks confirmed to CNN.“I grew up in Maine, and the deaf community is a tight-knit community,” Brooks told CNN. “Not only was my brother slain, but my friends were too.”

Keith McNaire, 64

Ronald Morin, 55

Joshua Seal, 36

Seal was taking part in the cornhole tournament for deaf athletes at Schemengees when he was killed, his wife Elizabeth Seal told a CNN-affiliate in Portland, Maine. Pine Tree Society, an organization that helps Maine citizens with disabilities, said on their Facebookthat he was their director of interpreting services. The organization said, "He was a husband, a father of four and a tireless advocate for the Deaf community. He was committed to creating safe space for Deaf people and was widely known as the ASL interpreter for Dr. Shah’s pandemic briefings. The ripple effects of his loss will be felt by countless Maine people."

In a Facebook tribute, his wife said he loved spending time with their four children. "Not only was he an amazing father, he was a wonderful husband, my best friend, and my soulmate," Elizabeth said. "He was also a wonderful boss, an incredible interpreter, a great friend, a loving son, brother, uncle, and grandson. He loved his family and always put them first. That is what he will always be remembered for."

Arthur Strout, 42

Strout was at Schemengees during the shooting, his father, Arthur Bernard, told CNN's affiliate in Boston. He leaves behind five children, CNN said.

Bob Violette, 76

Violette was a lifelong resident of Lewiston and passionate bowler, and started a kids' bowling league.

He was killed while trying to protect a group of children in his care at the Just-In-Time bowling alley, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal. He was going to celebrate his 77th birthday next month.

Lucille Violette, 73

Lucille was Bob Violette's wife.

Steven Vozzella, 45

Vozzella was a member of the deaf cornhole league that played Wednesday at Schemengees.

Jason Walker, 51

Jason was at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley when he was killed. According to family members of victim Michael Deslauriers II, the two had been best friends since elementary school.

Joseph Walker, 57

Joseph was the manager ofSchemengees Bar and Grille Restaurant; his father, Leroy Walker, says the job was his passion, and Wednesday night he would have had the place packed with people.

Aaron Young, 14

Aaron was the son of another victim, Bill Young. His dad had taken him to Just-In-Time Recreation to play in a youth bowling league, according to the Associated Press. Aaron was an avid bowler who had received recognition from the youth league, the Associated Press said. In a statement, the superintendent of Winthrop Public Schools confirmed that a high school freshman and his dad were among those killed.

Bill Young, 44

He was the father of victim Aaron Young, according to authorities in Maine. He had taken his son to Just-In-Time Recreation to play in a youth bowling league. “Bill was a man dedicated to his family,” his cousin, Kim McConville, told The Associated Press via social media. “He was a master auto mechanic. Always trying to be a funny guy.”

Scripps News is working to confirm the identities of all 18 victims tragically killed.

13 people were also injured during the attack on Wednesday, but their identities have not been made public.

