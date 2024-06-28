Beryl expected to become major hurricane before reaching Windward Islands

What you need to know about Beryl

Beryle is about 785 miles east of Barbados.

The system is expected to move across the Windward Islands late Sunday night into Monday.

Models continue to track Beryl well south of Florida.

A low-pressure system more than 1,000 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands became the second tropical depression of the Atlantic Hurricane season Friday afternoon.

The system is expected to move westward at 15-20 miles per hour and approach the Windward Islands as soon as the end of this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm or Hurricane Watches may be required for a portion of the Lesser Antilles tomorrow morning.

ABC Action News Meteorologist Jason Adams said, "We now have our second named tropical storm of the season. Tropical Depression 2 is now Tropical Storm Beryl. Tropical Storm and Hurricane Watches are likely to go up for a portion of the Lesser Antilles tomorrow morning"

He also said another disturbance behind that system could develop, but it is not a threat to anyone at this time.

The ABC Action News weather team is tracking tropical developments in the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. Watch the video for the latest Tracking the Tropics update.



Latest Tropical Update June 29th Tracking the Tropics | 6-29-24 morning update

