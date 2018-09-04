Tropical Storm Florence remains just below hurricane strength in the Atlantic

Storm not expected to impact Florida

WFTS Webteam
4:51 PM, Aug 31, 2018
2 hours ago
NOAA
National Hurricane Center
Tropical Storm Florence continues to hold steady over the eastern Atlantic Ocean. It is not forecast to affect Florida of the U.S. mainland.

Tuesday at 5:00 a.m. EDT , the center of Tropical Storm Florence was located near latitude 19.3 North, longitude 42.0 West.  Florence is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days followed by a turn toward the northwest around Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts.  Little change in strength is expected through tonight, but some weakening is forecast on Wednesday.  Afterward, gradual strengthening is forecast through the weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 995 mb (29.39 inches).