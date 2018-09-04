Tropical Storm Florence continues to hold steady over the eastern Atlantic Ocean. It is not forecast to affect Florida of the U.S. mainland.

Tuesday at 5:00 a.m. EDT , the center of Tropical Storm Florence was located near latitude 19.3 North, longitude 42.0 West. Florence is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days followed by a turn toward the northwest around Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected through tonight, but some weakening is forecast on Wednesday. Afterward, gradual strengthening is forecast through the weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 995 mb (29.39 inches).