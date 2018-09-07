Tropical Depressions Eight and Nine form in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression Eight and Tropical Depression Nine were announced by the National Hurricane Center Friday afternoon.
Tropical Depression Eight
BULLETIN
Tropical Depression Eight Advisory Number 2
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL082018
500 PM AST Fri Sep 07 2018
...DISTURBANCE DEVELOPS INTO A TROPICAL DEPRESSION...
...TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS AND HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED IN
PORTIONS OF THE CABO VERDE ISLANDS...
SUMMARY OF 500 PM AST...2100 UTC...INFORMATION
----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...13.2N 18.6W
ABOUT 405 MI...650 KM ESE OF THE SOUTHERNMOST CABO VERDE ISLANDS
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...35 MPH...55 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...W OR 275 DEGREES AT 10 MPH...17 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1002 MB...29.59 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
--------------------
CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:
None.
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Santiago, Fogo, and Brava
A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are
expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.
For storm information specific to your area, please monitor
products issued by your national meteorological service.
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK
----------------------
At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Eight
was located near latitude 13.2 North, longitude 18.6 West. The
depression is moving toward the west near 10 mph (17 km/h). A
westward to west-northwestward motion with a gradual increase in
forward speed is expected during the next 72 hours. On the forecast
track, the disturbance is expected to move near the southern Cabo
Verde Islands late Saturday night or on Sunday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.
Strengthening is forecast during the next three days or so, and the
depression is expected to become a tropical storm tonight.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
----------------------
WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the
warning area late Saturday night or on Sunday.
RAINFALL: The depression is expected to produce total rain
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with maximum totals of 8 inches
across the southern Cabo Verde Islands. This rainfall may produce
life-threatening flash floods.
NEXT ADVISORY
-------------
Next intermediate advisory at 800 PM AST.
Next complete advisory at 1100 PM AST.
Tropical Depression Nine
BULLETIN
Tropical Depression Nine Advisory Number 1...Corrected
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL092018
500 PM AST Fri Sep 07 2018
Corrected bin number from 2 TO 4
...TROPICAL DEPRESSION NINE FORMS OVER THE EASTERN ATLANTIC...
...NO IMMEDIATE THREAT TO LAND...
SUMMARY OF 500 PM AST...2100 UTC...INFORMATION
----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...13.6N 34.9W
ABOUT 1755 MI...2820 KM E OF THE WINDWARD ISLANDS
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...35 MPH...55 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...STATIONARY
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1007 MB...29.74 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
--------------------
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK
----------------------
At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Nine was
located near latitude 13.6 North, longitude 34.9 West. The
depression is stationary and little motion is expected through
tonight. A westward motion with an increase in forward speed is
expected this weekend and early next week.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.
Little change in strength is expected during the next 24 hours, but
gradual strengthening is forecast late this weekend and early next
week.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
----------------------
None
NEXT ADVISORY
-------------
Next complete advisory at 1100 PM AST.