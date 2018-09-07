Tropical Depressions Eight and Nine form in the Atlantic

On the heels of Hurricane Florence, two tropical depressions have formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Depression Eight and Tropical Depression Nine were announced by the National Hurricane Center Friday afternoon.

Tropical Depression Eight

BULLETIN

Tropical Depression Eight Advisory Number 2

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL082018

500 PM AST Fri Sep 07 2018

...DISTURBANCE DEVELOPS INTO A TROPICAL DEPRESSION...

...TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS AND HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED IN

PORTIONS OF THE CABO VERDE ISLANDS...



SUMMARY OF 500 PM AST...2100 UTC...INFORMATION

----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...13.2N 18.6W

ABOUT 405 MI...650 KM ESE OF THE SOUTHERNMOST CABO VERDE ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...35 MPH...55 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...W OR 275 DEGREES AT 10 MPH...17 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1002 MB...29.59 INCHES



WATCHES AND WARNINGS

--------------------

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Santiago, Fogo, and Brava

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor

products issued by your national meteorological service.



DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

----------------------

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Eight

was located near latitude 13.2 North, longitude 18.6 West. The

depression is moving toward the west near 10 mph (17 km/h). A

westward to west-northwestward motion with a gradual increase in

forward speed is expected during the next 72 hours. On the forecast

track, the disturbance is expected to move near the southern Cabo

Verde Islands late Saturday night or on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.

Strengthening is forecast during the next three days or so, and the

depression is expected to become a tropical storm tonight.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).



HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the

warning area late Saturday night or on Sunday.

RAINFALL: The depression is expected to produce total rain

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with maximum totals of 8 inches

across the southern Cabo Verde Islands. This rainfall may produce

life-threatening flash floods.



NEXT ADVISORY

-------------

Next intermediate advisory at 800 PM AST.

Next complete advisory at 1100 PM AST.