Tropical Depression Six forms in the Atlantic Ocean, not expected to impact Florida

Tropical Depression Six has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
It is not expected to impact Florida.
Activity ramping up in the Atlantic as we enter most active part of 2018 hurricane season
It is about 70 miles SSW of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands off the coast of Africa.
Its maximum sustained winds are at 35 mph as of 5:00 p.m. Friday.
Strengthening is forecast during the next several days, and it could become Tropical Storm Florence tonight or tomorrow.
According to the national hurricane center, the depression is forecast to move out over the open eastern Atlantic on Sunday and Monday.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for Cabo Verde Islands of Santiago, Fogo and Brava.