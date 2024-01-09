Tornado Watch issued for Tampa Bay region

A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for all of the Tampa Bay region ahead of a squall line of storms expected Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The Tornado Watch includes the following counties: Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Citrus, Manatee, Sarasota, Polk, Sumter, Hardee, and Highlands.

The tornado watch means conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes as the line of storms pushes through the area.

In addition to the possibility of tornadoes, significant coastal flooding is expected Tuesday into early Wednesday.

"After a windy and warm morning and midday, the storms will move through from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., west to east," ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee said. "The worst of the weather for most will be during the first 20-30 minutes.

According to Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips, tides may be from 1-4 feet above normal levels along the coast from Sarasota County to Citrus County.

WFTS

Dee said coastal flooding won't be a concern until late Tuesday evening because the winds will turn on-shore after the rain moves through.

A wind advisory has been issued for the entire Tampa Bay area for Tuesday. Winds will be sustained at 20-30 mph throughout the day and gust to 45 mph at times.