The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH until 10 p.m. for all of the counties in the Tampa Bay area.

The watch includes the following counties:



Manatee

Hernando

Polk

Hillsborough

Hardee

Pinellas

Pasco

Citrus

Highlands

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.

Stay with ABC Action News for the latest updates and any possible warnings as the storms move through the area.