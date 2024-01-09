Threats of flooding for coastal areas as heavy storms expected to move in Tuesday

As heavy storms roll into the Tampa Bay area, significant coastal flooding is expected Tuesday into early Wednesday.

According to ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips, tides may be from 1-4 feet above normal levels along the coast from Sarasota County to Citrus County.

WFTS

The heavy storms are expected to arrive in the afternoon on Tuesday. Phillips said most residents will only see about 45 minutes of rough weather during the afternoon.

Water rise is a concern for coastal areas at high tide on Tuesday evening.

Phillips expects the area to see a Tornado Watch.

A wind advisory has been issued for the entire Tampa Bay area for Tuesday. Winds will be sustained at 20-30 mph throughout the day and gust to 45 mph at times.