Tampa freeze warning forces many to seek safe, warm shelter

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa's Salvation Army was forced to turn several people away Thursday night as overnight temperatures dip to near freezing levels.

The downtown shelter is at capacity, staff even opened 20 additional spots to help meet the demand.

"This is why The Salvation Army exists," said Capt. Andy Miller. "We are there for people when they're in need, even if that means they're in need because they are cold cause they're not safe on the street."

ABC Action News was there as a bus came to take those turned away to nearby churches and community centers.

Christopher Leach made into the shelter saying he is thankful to be out of the cold.

"I came here right away and they took me in," said Leach. "Probably the greatest decision I ever made."

Meantime, for those who have to brave the elements outside overnight, a local couple is offering some help.

"We want to be able to give them something that can help comfort them in this time," said Heidi McMahon.

McMahon and Kory Sprehe spent Thursday night handing out blankets to the homeless in Lykes Gaslight Park in downtown Tampa.

"If I'm cold and have a place to go home, I felt like people out in the streets wouldn't have that, so just wanted to give them a little something to keep warm tonight," said Sprehe.