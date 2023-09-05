Tropical Storm Lee approaches hurricane strength, forecast to become 'extremely dangerous' hurricane

Tropical Storm Lee was approaching hurricane strength early Wednesday morning, with maximum sustained winds at 65 miles an hour.

The National Hurricane Center said Lee is forecast to rapidly intensify and is expected to become an "extremely dangerous" category 4 storm by this weekend.

As of 5 a.m., Lee is about 1,265 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands and is moving west-northwest with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale Major Hurricanes are Category 3 and above Category 1: 74 - 95mph winds Category 2: 96 - 110 mph winds Category 3: 111-129 mph winds Category 4: 130-156 mph winds Category 5: 157 mph winds or higher

The system is moving west-northwest across the central Atlantic, and forecasters expect it to continue to move in that direction for the next few days with a slight reduction in forward speed.

ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gave a breakdown of Lee on Facebook.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

Forecasters are watching a tropical wave off the coast of West Africa for possible development. Formation chances are at 60% over the next week.

The wave is moving west-northwest and is expected to move across the Cabo Verde Islands on Wednesday night and Thursday.

ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee said the second system will turn away from land as it develops.