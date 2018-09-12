Tropical Storm Isaac sparks watches for some Caribbean islands

UPDATED | 5 a.m. Wednesday

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for Martinique, Dominica and Guadeloupe ahead of Tropical Storm Isaac.

The Miami-based center said Wednesday Isaac was about 500 miles (805 kilometers) east of Martinique with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kmh). The storm was moving west at 15 mph (24 kmh).

A westward motion with a slight increase in forward speed is expected through the end of the week. On the forecast track, Isaac should move across the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Thursday.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Martinique

* Dominica

* Guadeloupe A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* Antigua

* Montserrat

* St. Kitts and Nevis

* Saba and St. Eustatius

OFFICIAL UPDATE: