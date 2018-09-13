On the forecast track, Isaac is forecast to move across the central Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea later Thursday, and then move across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea through the weekend.
At 200 AM AST (0600 UTC), data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. A continued gradual decrease in the winds is forecast during the next few days.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km) to the north of the center.
Recent data from the NOAA aircraft indicate that the minimum pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
----------------------
RAINFALL: Isaac is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with isolated amounts up to 8 inches across Martinique, Dominica, and Guadeloupe. Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches with isolated amounts to 4 inches are forecast across Puerto Rico and the southern United States Virgin Islands, with up to an inch anticipated across the remaining Windward and Leeward Islands. This
rainfall may cause life-threatening flash flooding.
WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected within the tropical storm warning area later this morning through the afternoon. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the tropical storm watch area, beginning later this morning.
STORM SURGE: Some coastal flooding is possible in areas of onshore winds. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large waves.
SURF: Swells generated by Isaac are affecting portions of the Lesser Antilles. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.