UPDATED | 2 a.m. Thursday

The National Hurricane Center issued warnings and watches with Tropical Storm Isaac approaching several Caribbean islands.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

* Martinique

* Dominica

* Guadeloupe

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

* Antigua

* Montserrat

* St. Kitts and Nevis

* Saba and St. Eustatius

* St. Martin and St. Maarten

As of Thursday at 2 a.m., Isaac was about 170 miles east of Dominica with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. The storm was moving west at 20 mph.

On the forecast track, Isaac is forecast to move across the central Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea later Thursday, and then move across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea through the weekend.

OFFICIAL UPDATE: