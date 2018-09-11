Tropical Storm Isaac sparks hurricane watch for some Caribbean islands

UPDATED | 11a.m. Tuesday

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Isaac is showing little change in strength.

The Miami-based center said Tuesday Isaac was about 775 miles (1250 kilometers) east of the Lesser Antilles with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kmh). The storm was moving west at 16 mph (26 kmh).

A westward motion with a slight increase in forward speed is expected through the end of the week. On the forecast track, Isaac should move across the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Thursday.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* Guadeloupe

* Martinique

* Dominica

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* Antigua and Montserrat

OFFICIAL UPDATE: