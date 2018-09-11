Tropical Storm Isaac sparks hurricane watch for some Caribbean islands
Associated Press
5:05 PM, Sep 7, 2018
2 hours ago
UPDATED | 11a.m. Tuesday
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Isaac is showing little change in strength.
The Miami-based center said Tuesday Isaac was about 775 miles (1250 kilometers) east of the Lesser Antilles with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kmh). The storm was moving west at 16 mph (26 kmh).
A westward motion with a slight increase in forward speed is expected through the end of the week. On the forecast track, Isaac should move across the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Thursday.
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...
* Guadeloupe
* Martinique
* Dominica
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...
* Antigua and Montserrat
At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Isaac was
located near latitude 14.6 North, longitude 49.7 West. Isaac is
moving toward the west near 16 mph (26 km/h) and this motion is
expected to continue for the next few days. On the forecast track
Isaac is anticipated to move near or over the central Lesser
Antilles on Thursday and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea
Thursday night.
Maximum sustained winds remain near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher
gusts. Isaac is expected to be near hurricane strength when it
moves through the central Lesser Antilles, with some weakening
forecast afterward on Friday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km)
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 996 mb (29.42 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
----------------------
RAINFALL: Isaac is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations
of 3 to 5 inches with isolated amounts near 10 inches across the
southern Leeward Islands late this week, with 1 to 2 inches
anticipated across portions of the Windward Islands.
STORM SURGE: A storm surge of 2 to 4 feet above normal tide levels
is possible near and to the north of where the center moves through
the Lesser Antilles. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied
by large and destructive waves.
WIND: Hurricane conditions are possible within the hurricane watch
area by Thursday morning, with tropical storm conditions possible
early Thursday in both the hurricane and tropical storm watch areas.
SURF: Swells generated by Isaac will begin to affect portions
of the Lesser Antilles on Wednesday afternoon. These swells are
likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
Please consult products from your local weather office.
NEXT ADVISORY
-------------
Next intermediate advisory at 200 PM AST.
Next complete advisory at 500 PM AST.