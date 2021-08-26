Tropical Storm Ida forms in the western Caribbean

MIAMI, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center said an Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter found winds Thursday evening high enough for Tropical Depression 9 to become Tropical Storm Ida.

According to the latest NHC update, Tropical Storm Ida is 100 miles west-southwest of Negril, Jamaica, and has max winds of 40 mph. The system is also moving northwest at 14 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of the depression will pass near or over the Cayman Islands Thursday night, the Isle of Youth and western Cuba Friday, and over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico Friday night and Saturday. The system is forecast to approach the U.S. northern Gulf Coast on Sunday.

Ida could become a hurricane when it is near western Cuba or over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico over the next two days. Additional strengthening is likely over the Gulf of Mexico, and the system could be near major hurricane strength when it approaches the northern Gulf Coast.

Tropical Storm Warnings:



Cayman Islands

Cuban provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, Havana, Artemsia, Pinar del Rio, Isle of Youth

