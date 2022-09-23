Tropical Storm Ian continues to strengthen, watches and warnings up in the Florida Keys

Tropical Storm Ian continued to strengthen Sunday night prompting tropical storm watches and warnings to be issued for parts of the Florida Keys.

Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane, meaning Category 3 and above, by Monday night.

At 11 p.m., the storm was 140 miles south of Grand Cayman, or 430 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba. The system has maximum sustained winds of 65 miles an hour and is moving northwest at 13 miles per hour.

Watches and Warnings in effect:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...



Grand Cayman

Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio, and Artemisa

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...



Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabeque, and Matanzas

Lower Florida Keys from Seven Mile Bridge westward to Key West

Dry Tortugas



A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...



Little Cayman and Cayman Brac

Englewood southward to Chokoloskee

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...



Florida Keys from the Card Sound Bridge westward to Key West

Dry Tortugas

West coast of Florida from Englewood southward to the Card Sound Bridge

Florida Bay

On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to pass near or west of the Cayman Islands on Monday, and near or over western Cuba Monday night and early Tuesday. Ian will then emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

The location where Ian might make landfall in Florida is still too many days out to give a firm answer. The National Hurricane Center said the track had shifted slightly westward overnight, but the overall cone is what to pay attention to as preparations are being made.

The NHC said "uncertainty in the long-term track and intensity forecast is higher than usual" with Ian. Regardless, forecasters urged Floridians to prepare and said there is a risk of storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of the week.

Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference on Sunday in Tallahassee to discuss preparation ahead of Tropical Storm Ian.

Hillsborough County officials held their own press conference later on. They stated they're making decisions about evacuations.

Remember, any time during the Atlantic hurricane season (June 1 - November 30) is a good time to make sure your hurricane kits are stocked up and you have all your storm plans prepared.