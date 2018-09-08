Tropical Storm Helene forms in the Atlantic

On the heels of Hurricane Florence, Tropical Storm Helene and Tropical Depression Nine formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Storm Helene

Satellite data indicate that the depression over the far eastern Atlantic has strengthened and is now Tropical Storm Helene. The center of the tropical storm is a little to the east of previously indicated position, and at 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC) was located near latitude 13.6 North, longitude 18.5 West. Helene is moving toward the west near 12 mph (19 km/h), and a westward to west-northwestward motion with a gradual increase in forward speed is expected during the next 72 hours. On this track, Helene will be passing very close to the southern Cabo Verde Islands during Saturday night and early Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 2 to 3 days, and Helene could become a hurricane early next week.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km). mainly to the south of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).

Tropical Depression Nine

At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Nine was located near latitude 13.9 North, longitude 34.9 West. The depression is stationary and little motion is expected through tonight. A westward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected this weekend and early next week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm Saturday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).