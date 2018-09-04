Tropical Storm Gordon is moving quickly across the Eastern Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Gordon lashed South Florida with heavy rains and high winds on Monday, forcing holiday beachgoers to drier ground. Weather forecasters said the storm could strengthen to near-hurricane force by the time it hits the central U.S. Gulf Coast.

Gordon formed into a tropical storm near the Florida Keys early Monday as it moved west-northwest at 16 mph (26 kph). The storm was expected to reach coastal Mississippi and Louisiana by late Tuesday and move inland over the lower Mississippi Valley on Wednesday.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued from the Mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida Border.

As of 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, the center of Tropical Storm Gordon was located near latitude 27.7 North, longitude 85.7 West. Gordon is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h). A west-northwestward to northwestward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Gordon will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico today, and will approach the north-central Gulf Coast within the warning area late this afternoon or evening, and move inland over the lower Mississippi Valley tonight or early Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected today, and Gordon is forecast to be a hurricane when it makes landfall along the north-central Gulf Coast. Rapid weakening is expected after Gordon moves inland.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* Shell Beach to Dauphin Island

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* West of Shell Beach to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

* East of Dauphin Island to Navarre

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* Mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida Border

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* West of the Mouth of the Pearl River to east of Morgan City, Louisiana, including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

* Alabama-Florida Border to Okaloosa-Walton County Line

Gordon is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 4 to 8 inches over the western Florida Panhandle, southwest Alabama, southern and central Mississippi, southeastern and northeastern Louisiana, and southern Arkansas, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches through late Thursday. This rainfall will cause flash flooding across portions of these areas.

Governor Scott released the following statement regarding Tropical Storm Gordon: