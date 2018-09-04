Tropical Storm Gordon expected to make landfall Tuesday night as hurricane

Tropical Storm Gordon has gained strength could still become a hurricane before making landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning.

Radars indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph with higher gusts.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the center of Tropical Storm Gordon was located by NOAA Doppler weather radars near latitude 29.4 North, longitude 87.8 West. Gordon is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of Gordon will make landfall along the north-central Gulf Coast within the hurricane warning area this evening or tonight, and then move inland over the lower Mississippi Valley through Wednesday.

Rapid weakening is forecast after Gordon moves inland.

Gordon is expected to make landfall west of Mobile, Ala.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* Shell Beach to Dauphin Island A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* West of Shell Beach to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

* East of Dauphin Island to Navarre A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* Mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida Border A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* West of the Mouth of the Pearl River to the Mouth of the

Mississippi River, including Lake Pontchartrain

* Alabama-Florida Border to Okaloosa-Walton County Line

Governor Scott released the following statement regarding Tropical Storm Gordon:

“With Tropical Storm Gordon currently moving across South Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico, it is important for Floridians and our visitors to remain vigilant. Right now, the primary impact of the storm is heavy rainfall across the southern part of the state. Heavy rainfall and potential flooding is also expected in the Panhandle in the coming days. Every Floridian should continue to monitor local news reports for the latest on this storm. State emergency management professionals are remaining in constant communication with local officials to ensure that any needs are met, and we will continue to closely track this storm throughout the day and the beginning of next week.”

