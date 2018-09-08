Tropical Depression Nine becomes Tropical Storm Isaac

On the heels of Tropical Storm Florence, Tropical Storm Helene and Tropical Storm Isaac formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Storm Helene

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Helene was located near latitude 13.6 North, longitude 21.7 West. Helene is moving toward the west near 13 mph, and this general

motion will likely continue through Sunday. A gradual turn toward the west-northwest with an increase in forward speed is expected Sunday night through Tuesday. On the forecast track, Helene will pass very close to the southern Cabo Verde Islands tonight and early Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected during the next few days, and Helene is forecast to become a hurricane on Sunday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 998 mb.

Tropical Storm Isaac

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Isaac was located near latitude 14.5 North, longitude 36.6 West. Isaac is moving toward the west near 7 mph. A westward motion

with an increase in forward speed are expected during the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Isaac could become a hurricane by Monday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb.