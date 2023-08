The National Hurricane Center announced Tropical Depression #11 formed in the Central Atlantic Tuesday morning.

At 11 a.m., the center of TD #11 was located near longitude 51.4 West and Latitude 27.9 North. NHC said the depression is moving north at 2 mph with maximum sustained winds near 35 mph.

The NHC expects the storm to continue to develop into a tropical storm by Tuesday night.

