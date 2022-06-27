Watch Now
WeatherHurricaneHurricane Center

Actions

Potential tropical cyclone 2 likely to develop into named storm

Current track not near Florida
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
PTC2 June 29.jpg
Posted at 5:05 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 05:32:25-04

MIAMI, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center said potential tropical cyclone 2 has a 70 percent chance of developing into a system in the next 48 hours.

At 5 a.m., the storm was located about 200 miles east-southeast of Curacao with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour. The system is currently moving to the west at 30 miles per hour.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for

  • Islas de Margarita, Coche and Cubagua
  • Bonaire
  • Curacao
  • Aruba
  • Coast of Venezuela from the Peninsula de Paraguana westward to the Colombia/Venezuela border including the Gulf of Venezuela.
  • Coast of Colombia from the Colombia/Venezuela border westward to Santa Marta

Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for

  • Coast of Venezuela from Pedernales to Cumana

The NHC said on the forecast track, the system is expected to pass near the southern Caribbean Sea and the north coast of Venezuela on Wednesday, then near the Guajira Peninsula of Colombia early Thursday and over the southwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday.
The system is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm. Formation chances are 80% over the next 48 hours and 90% over the next five days.

If it does become a named tropical system, it will be Bonnie.

The NHC is also monitoring two other tropical systems that are not likely to develop at this time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:24 PM, Dec 17, 2018

2022 STORM NAMES

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobia

Virginie

Walter

Radio Partners

HURRICANE TERMS TO KNOW

Tropical Storm WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

Hurricane WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

Hurricane WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds