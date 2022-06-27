Potential tropical cyclone 2 likely to develop into named storm

MIAMI, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center said potential tropical cyclone 2 has a 70 percent chance of developing into a system in the next 48 hours.

At 5 a.m., the storm was located about 200 miles east-southeast of Curacao with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour. The system is currently moving to the west at 30 miles per hour.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for



Islas de Margarita, Coche and Cubagua

Bonaire

Curacao

Aruba

Coast of Venezuela from the Peninsula de Paraguana westward to the Colombia/Venezuela border including the Gulf of Venezuela.

Coast of Colombia from the Colombia/Venezuela border westward to Santa Marta

Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for



Coast of Venezuela from Pedernales to Cumana

The NHC said on the forecast track, the system is expected to pass near the southern Caribbean Sea and the north coast of Venezuela on Wednesday, then near the Guajira Peninsula of Colombia early Thursday and over the southwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday.

The system is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm. Formation chances are 80% over the next 48 hours and 90% over the next five days.

If it does become a named tropical system, it will be Bonnie.

The NHC is also monitoring two other tropical systems that are not likely to develop at this time.