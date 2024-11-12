NHC says Potential Tropical Cyclone 19 forms in central Caribbean Sea

The National Hurricane Center has started advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone 19 in the central Caribbean Sea. The system is expected to continue strengthening in the coming days.

At 4 p.m., the disturbance was 460 miles east of Isla Guanaja, Honduras, with sustained winds of 30 miles per hour. The system is moving to the west at 6 miles per hour.

NHC forecasters said Potential Tropical Cyclone 19 should continue moving west over the next few days while also slowing down.

On the forecast track, the system's center should move across the western Caribbean Sea and slow as it nears the coast of Central America.

An Air Force Hurrican Hunter aircraft is set to investigate the system Thursday morning.

When the system forms into a named storm, it will be named "Sara."

