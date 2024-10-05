NHC monitoring possible development in southwestern Gulf of Mexico next week

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a broad area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico that could develop late this weekend into next week.

What You Need to Know:



The low pressure area has a 70% chance of development in the next 7 days.

Heavy rains could occur over much of Florida late this weekend through the middle of next week.

On Friday at 8 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said a broad area of low pressure located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Gradual development of this system is expected, and a tropical or subtropical depression or storm is likely to form late this weekend or early next week while the system moves eastward or northeastward across the Gulf of Mexico.

Regardless of tropical or subtropical development, local heavy rains could occur over portions of Mexico during the next day or two, and over much of Florida late this weekend through the middle of next week

