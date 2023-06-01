Low-pressure system in Gulf now at 50% chance of becoming tropical system

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center upgraded the forecast for a low-pressure system in the Gulf to become a tropical system. The system is now being given a 50% chance of forming into a tropical system in the next 48 hours.

The upgraded forecast by the National Hurricane Center comes on the first day of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season.

Officially, the NHC said "environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for additional development over the next day or so." They said the system could be a short-lived tropical depression or tropical storm over that time, before conditions become unfavorable for development.

NHC

ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee said regardless of the strength of the system, it could be a rainmaker for the Tampa Bay area, which would be beneficial as much of our area is in a rain deficit.

The system will increase rain chances Wednesday and Thursday; it could also increase rain chances over the weekend, depending on how it develops.

With hurricane season underway, don't forget the state's disaster preparedness sales tax holiday is currently underway to help you prepare for the storm season.