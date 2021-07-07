LIVE BLOG: Elsa damage, road closures

TAMPA, Fla. — As the impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa continue to decrease throughout Wednesday morning, we're keeping up with all of the latest damage reports and road closures.

5:45 AM

Temporary stop signs are in place at Front St & Lutie Dr in Brandon due to a large fallen tree, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Drivers will not be able to pass through that area.

5:30 AM

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is reminding people to stay home this morning if they can. The department shared pictures of a sedan that ended up with part of a tree on top of it at Bell Shoals Rd & Brooker Rd in Brandon.

5:24 AM

Drivers in North Port are asked to use caution as crews assess roadway impacts. The following streets have been identified as drivers needing to use caution on various levels.

