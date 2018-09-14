Isaac weakens to Tropical Depression, heavy rain threat remains

Associated Press, WFTS Webteam
5:05 PM, Sep 7, 2018
12 mins ago

Greg Dee is tracking tropical developments in the Atlantic.

NOAA
UPDATED | 5 a.m. Friday

Tropical Storm Isaac weakened to a Tropical Depression as it was moving over the eastern Caribbean Sea, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of Friday at 5 a.m., Isaac was about 190 miles SSW of St. Croix with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The storm was moving west at 15 mph.

OFFICIAL UPDATE:

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Isaac
was located near latitude 15.0 North, longitude 65.5 West. The
depression is moving toward the west near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this
general motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected over
the next few days.  On the forecast track, Isaac will move over the
eastern and central Caribbean Sea during the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 mph (55 km/h)
with higher gusts. Isaac is forecast to gradually weaken over the
next few days, and could degenerate into a tropical wave at any
time.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).


HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
----------------------
RAINFALL:  Isaac is expected to produce additional rainfall of 2 to
3 inches with isolated amounts up to 5 inches across the northern
Windward Islands into the Leeward islands, and southeastern Puerto
Rico. Totals of 1 to 2 inches with maximum amounts of 3 inches are
possible across the remainder of Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands,
Dominican Republic and Haiti. This rainfall may cause
life-threatening flash flooding.


NEXT ADVISORY
-------------
Next complete advisory at 1100 AM AST.

