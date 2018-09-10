Hurricane Isaac forms in the Atlantic after Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Helene

A third hurricane has formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Isaac gained hurricane strength on Sunday night behind Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Helene.

Sunday at 11:00 p.m., the center of Hurricane Isaac was located near latitude 14.5 North, longitude 41.6 West. Isaac is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h) and it is expected to accelerate during the next 36 hours. A westward motion is forecast to continue through the end of the week, with Isaac expected to move across the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea Wednesday night or Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected over the next day or two. Weakening is forecast to begin by the middle of the week as Isaac approaches the Lesser Antilles.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 10 miles (20 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles

(75 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 993 mb (29.33 inches).

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect but interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of Isaac.