Hurricane Florence makes landfall in North Carolina as Category 1 storm

Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, NC Friday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The National Hurricane Center said Florence made landfall with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph and was a Category 1 storm.

As of the Friday 8:00 a.m. update, Florence was about 10 miles S of Wilmington, NC, moving W at 6 mph.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina

* Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico

Rivers A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina

* Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* North of Duck North Carolina to Cape Charles Light Virginia

* Chesapeake Bay south of New Point Comfort

* Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina

OFFICIAL UPDATE: