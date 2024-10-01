Here's what you need to know about the disturbance in the Northwestern Caribbean

The National Hurricane Center said a disturbance in the Northwestern Caribbean has a 40% chance of forming a cyclone in the next seven days.

As the Tampa Bay area begins to recover from the impacts of Hurricane Helene, many are worried there could be another weather event headed for our area yet again. ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips has everything you need to know about the potential development of this disturbance and what the effects could bring to the area.

"The models are still at 40% chance of development. Looks like we have another 'Stalking Turtle' scenario. Whatever develops (if anything), it's gonna hang in the Gulf for the next week. Either way, models still have a tough time deciding what to do with it, and more importantly, most keep it rather weak. Just check in from time to time for updates. Little to worry about at this point."



Latest Tropical Update October 1 Tracking the Tropics | October 1, Morning Update

In a video posted to his Facebook, ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee broke down the models and explained the timeline a bit more.

Greg said the chance of formation went down from 50 to 40% because the models show a chance of development later into next week instead of this week.

He also said there is inconsistency in the models on whether the storm will eventually become a tropical storm, a tropical depression, or just a tropical cyclone. Regardless, Greg said the storm will bring rain to the Tampa Bay area.

Overall, the ABC Action News weather team said this storm is on the weaker side and, if it develops, will not be as strong as Hurricane Helene. As of now, it is too early to call exactly what it will do, but ABC Action News will bring you the latest information as it comes.

