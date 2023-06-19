Forecasters watching 2 systems in Atlantic, 1 likely to develop

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are watching two systems in the Atlantic, with one likely to develop into a tropical depression or storm this week.

The NHC said the first system is several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Forecasters said it an 8 a.m. update on Monday that the system is close to becoming a tropical depression if current trends continue.

Last week,formation chances for the system were at 70%. Now, forecasters say there's a 90% chance it develops over the next 48 hours.

If it forms into a named storm, it would be Bret.

The second area forecasters are watching in the Atlantic is not likely to develop at this time, forecasters say. The area of disorganized storms is several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Forecasters say some gradual development is possible throughout the week.

Current formation chances are low at 20% over the next 48 hours and medium at 40% over the next seven days.