LIST: What food to save and what to throw out after a power outage

Posted at 12:59 PM, Sep 27, 2022
TAMPA, Fla.  — Is the food in the refrigerator and freezer safe after a power outage? Use these charts from FoodSafety.gov as a guide to determine what to keep and what to throw out.

Type of FoodHeld above 40 °F for more than 2 hours
Meat, poultry, seafood
Raw or leftover cooked meat, poultry, fish, or seafood;
soy meat substitutes		Discard
Thawing meat or poultryDiscard
Salads: Meat, tuna, shrimp, chicken, or egg saladDiscard
Gravy, stuffing, brothDiscard
Lunchmeats, hot dogs, bacon, sausage, dried beefDiscard
Pizza with any toppingDiscard
Canned hams labeled "Keep Refrigerated"Discard
Canned meats and fish, openedDiscard
Casseroles, soups, stewsDiscard
Cheese
Soft cheeses: blue/bleu, Roquefort, Brie, Camembert, cottage, cream, Edam, Monterey Jack, ricotta, mozzarella, Muenster, Neufchatel, queso blanco, queso frescoDiscard
Hard cheeses: Cheddar, Colby, Swiss, Parmesan, provolone, RomanoKeep
Processed cheesesKeep
Shredded cheesesDiscard
Low-fat cheesesDiscard
Grated Parmesan, Romano, or combination (in can or jar)Keep
Dairy
Milk, cream, sour cream, buttermilk, evaporated milk, yogurt, eggnog, soy milkDiscard
Butter, margarineKeep
Baby formula, openedDiscard
Eggs
Fresh shell eggs, eggs hard-cooked in shell, egg dishes, egg productsDiscard
Custards and puddings, quicheDiscard
Fruits
Fresh fruits, cutDiscard
Fresh fruits, uncutKeep
Fruit juices, openedKeep
Canned fruits, openedKeep
Dried fruits, raisins, candied fruits, datesKeep
Sliced or shredded coconutDiscard
Sauces, Spreads, Jams
Opened mayonnaise, tartar sauce, horseradishDiscard
(if above 50 °F for more than 8 hrs)
Peanut butterKeep
Jelly, relish, taco sauce, mustard, catsup, olives, picklesKeep
Worcestershire, soy, barbecue, hoisin saucesKeep
Fish sauces, oyster sauceDiscard
Opened vinegar-based dressingsKeep
Opened creamy-based dressingsDiscard
Spaghetti sauce, openedDiscard
Bread, cakes, cookies, pasta, grains
Bread, rolls, cakes, muffins, quick breads, tortillasKeep
Refrigerator biscuits, rolls, cookie doughDiscard
Cooked pasta, rice, potatoesDiscard
Pasta salads with mayonnaise or vinaigretteDiscard
Fresh pastaDiscard
CheesecakeDiscard
Breakfast foods: waffles, pancakes, bagelsKeep
Pies and pastry
Cream filled pastriesDiscard
Pies: Any with filling containing eggs or milk, e.g., custard, cheese-filled, or chiffon; quiche.Discard
Fruit piesKeep
Vegetables
Fresh vegetables, cutDiscard
Fresh vegetables, uncutKeep
Fresh mushrooms, herbs, spicesKeep
Greens, pre-cut, pre-washed, packagedDiscard
Vegetables, cookedDiscard
Tofu, cookedDiscard
Vegetable juice, openedDiscard
Baked potatoesDiscard
Commercial garlic in oilDiscard
Potato saladDiscard
Casseroles, soups, stewsDiscard

Type of foodContains ice crystals and feels cold as if refrigerated    Thawed and held above 40°F for more than 2 hours
Meat, poultry, seafood
Meat, poultry, seafood – all types of cutsRefreeze
 		Discard
stews, soupsRefreeze
 		Discard
Dairy
MilkRefreeze
(some loss of texture)		Discard
Eggs (out of shell) and egg productsRefreezeDiscard
Ice cream, frozen yogurtDiscardDiscard
Cheese (soft and semi-soft)Refreeze (some loss of texture)Discard
Hard cheesesRefreezeRefreeze
Shredded cheesesRefreezeDiscard
CheesecakeRefreezeDiscard
Fruits
JuicesRefreezeRefreeze. (discard if mold, yeasty smell, or sliminess develops)
Home or commercially packagedRefreeze
(will change texture and flavor)		Refreeze (discard if mold, yeasty smell, or sliminess develops)
Vegetables
JuicesRefreezeDiscard after held above 40°F for 6 hours
Home or commercially packaged or blanchedRefreeze (may suffer texture and flavor loss)Discard after held above 40°F for 6 hours
Breads and pastries
Breads, rolls, muffins, cakes (without custard fillings)RefreezeRefreeze
Cakes, pies, pastries with custard or cheese fillingRefreezeDiscard
Pie crusts, commercial and homemade bread doughRefreeze (some quality loss may occur)Refreeze (quality loss is considerable)
Other Foods
Casseroles: pasta, rice-basedRefreezeDiscard
Flour, cornmeal, nutsRefreezeRefreeze
Breakfast items: waffles, pancakes, bagelsRefreezeRefreeze
Frozen meal, entree, specialty item (pizza, sausage and biscuit, meat pie, convenience foods)RefreezeDiscard
